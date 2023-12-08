We’re very lucky to live in a place full of local, talented performers that spotlight our stages with amazing entertainment!

‘Stories on Stage’ has been doing exactly that for over 20 years and this season, they’re getting us in the holiday spirit. The 2023-24 season continues this month with a performance called “Making Merry” and we’re getting a first look of what’s in store!

GDC caught up with artistic director, Anthony Powell and actor, Ryan Omar Stack to learn more about what you can expect to experience this year that takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder, and Sunday, December 17th at the King Center in Denver.

