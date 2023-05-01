If you’re looking for a good laugh and local entertainment, we know just the thing! “Confessions of a Wedding Singer” features funny stories about weddings gone wrong, plus LIVE performances of hit songs you might hear played at wedding receptions. It’s all part of ‘Stories on a Stage,’ upcoming shows performed by professional actors and GDC was excited to chat with their Artistic Director, Anthony Powell, about what you can expect to see on stage.

The shows are Saturday, May 6th at 7pm at Nomad Playhouse in Boulder and Sunday May 7th at 2pm at Su Teatro in Denver. Tickets cost about $24.00 and to buy them, click here.