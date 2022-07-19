This morning on Great Day Colorado we stepped into a whole new universe at the Denver Pavilion thanks to ‘Verse‘, a 4-D theater experience for the entire family!

This futuristic space allows you to walk through the metaverse in an augmented reality simulation for the price of a movie. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang, had the opportunity to explore one of them called “Unreal Garden” and learn from the pros behind it all.

But that’s not all! There is another experience coming to “Verse” called “Impossible Zoo,” where you can pet all kinds of animals and interact with fictional furry friends too.

