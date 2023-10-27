If you’re looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit this weekend, we know just the place!

Denver Union Station has created the ultimate pop-up bar complete with a New Orleans voodoo vibe.

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi was live at the ‘Spooky Speakeasy,’ at Denver Union Station to give us a special look inside.

Check this fun spot out Tuesday, October 31st, Halloween night!

It’s open from 4 pm to midnight and located at Denver Union Station’s lower level, no reservations are needed!

