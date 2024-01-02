Sponsored Segment by Zerorez Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning of Denver

Zerorez Carpeting and Air Duct Cleaning uses patented and proprietary technology to clean your carpets, upholstery, and much more. It’s a three-step process that doesn’t use soaps or harsh chemicals. Zerorez eliminates mold and bacteria. It’s science put to work in your home or office!

Zerorez is offering a deal to Great Day Colorado viewers. You get 23% off all your cleaning services, call now at 303-471-5150.

To learn more, click here.