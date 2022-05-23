Sponsored Content from Zerorez

Cleaning your carpets will not only improve the overall look of your home, it can also improve your health! And cleaning regularly keeps up the quality and durability of your carpets. Owner Shane Karren talks about how they also specialize in cleaning pet stains and messes. Zerorez Denver has an amazing deal for Great Day Colorado viewers. Call now and schedule your cleaning, and get three rooms cleaned for $119. This offer is good until May 31st. Call now at 303-471-5150 or find them online at ZerorezDenver.com.