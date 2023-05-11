Today, we’re eating our way across the southwest with the help of ‘Yelp’!

Yelp recently published its first-ever list of the top 100 places to eat in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. We had one of the Colorado restaurants listed joining us in studio. GDC caught up with Marla Celik, owner of ‘Istanbul Cafe & Bakery’ sand Yelp’s Senior Community Director Matt Careccia, to learn all about the restaurants that were nominated and the tasty treats you can indulge in at Istanbul Cafe & Bakery.

