Sponsored Segment by Xanadu Med Spa

Xanadu Med Spa in Fort Collins is a place that is built on helping people. Today, we’re learning about another organization with a similar purpose, one that the Med Spa is raising awareness for. It’s called ‘Hope Lives!’, a group that exists to aid women actively fighting breast cancer across Northern Colorado.

In this sponsored segment, I caught up with owner of Xanadu Med Spa and Board President of ‘Hope Lives!’, Mark Koepsell, to learn more about how their mission is changing local lives.

To learn more about Hope Lives!, click here.