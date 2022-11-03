Sponsored Segment by Xanadu Med Spa

Xanadu Med Spa in Fort Collins, Colorado, was built on a mission to help people and aims to reinvent natural beauty. With an array of industry leading med spa and day services, this local spot truly has it all! GDC’s Spencer Thomas, took to Fort Collins herself to try out the ‘Pico Carbon Laser Facial’ and it did not disappoint!

If you want to experience the Pico Carbon Laser Facial, call Xanadu Med Spa today! They even have a special offer for our Great Day Colorado Viewers, buy a series of 3 facials and get one free!

To learn more, click here.