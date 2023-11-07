Sponsored Segment by Universal Pictures

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other! Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in the DreamWorks animation blockbuster musical franchise: ‘Trolls Band Together,’ and we’re giving you a chance to see the movie before anyone else!

The movie is about a boyband, who grew a part and is now coming back together to find one of the band members who was kidnapped for his musical talents.

Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite the brothers and rescue Floyd.

‘Trolls Band Together’ comes out on November 17th, we want to send you and your family to the advance screening on Saturday the 11th at 10:30am in Denver.

Just go to our Facebook page by clicking here and enter to win!