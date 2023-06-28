This is a sponsored segment by Metro Brokers.

July is ‘Kicks for Colorado Month’. Here to help are Wholly Kicks, Fox-31, Channel 2, and Metro Brokers to provide new shoes and socks to those who need them most.

Wholly Kicks mission: Walking with those experiencing economic disparity. They want to provide brand new shows to those in need. Wholly Kicks is ‘not for income, but for outcome’.

Come celebrate the start of ‘Kicks for Colorado’ this Friday, June 30th, from 4pm-6pm at Pindustry in Greenwood Village! It’s a kick-off party and shoe drive, and the GDC crew will be LIVE from Pindustry all morning to give you a preview.

‘Tyg’ Taylor is the Founder and Executive Director of Wholly Kicks. He stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.