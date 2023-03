This is a sponsored segment by West Shore Home.

West Shore Home specializes in bath & shower installation, tub to shower conversions, and tub & shower combinations. They work directly with home owners to develop a plan, design your new bath or shower, deliver an exact price quote, and then execute installation quickly.

West Shore Home

Emilio Cornelio, in-home Sales Manager with West Shore Home, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.