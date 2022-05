Sponsored by Weed Man Lawn Care

Have you been itching to start prepping your lawn for Summer? We have the company to call. Weed Man and Lawn Care can help with weed control and getting your lawn looking green and luscious. They will offer a 10% discount if you mention you saw them on Great Day Colorado. that’s 10% off their basic lawn care program, which is seven treatments through out the season. Give weed man a call today at 720-598-9398 or reach out online at WeedMan.com