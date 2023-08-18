This is a sponsored segment by We Knead Donut.

We Knead Donut is a family-run business that prides themselves on fresh, handmade, award-winning recipe donuts that take you back to childhood.

We Knead Donut has five locations including Bonnie Brae, Greenwood Village, Littleton, Westminster, and Johnstown. They also have three locations coming soon in Aurora, Englewood, and Lakewood.

GDC’s Jenna Middaugh was LIVE at the Bonnie Brae location where they have a special offer for large orders or catering orders of $125 or more. You can get 20% off your order.

And, the first Friday of every month they offer a free donut with purchase of a half a dozen donuts.

Interview Part 2: