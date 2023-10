Sponsored Segment by We Knead Donut

We Knead Donut is a family-run business that prides themselves on fresh, handmade, award-winning recipe donuts that take you back to childhood.

We Knead Donut has five locations including Bonnie Brae, Greenwood Village, Littleton, Westminster, and Johnstown. They also have three locations coming soon in Aurora, Englewood, and Lakewood.

GDC’s Jenna Middaugh was LIVE at the ‘We Knead Donut’ in Littleton with an inside look at the business.