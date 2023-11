This is a sponsored segment by Water Pros.

Water is essential to life, but not all water is created equal. Is the water in your home safe? Your water could contain harmful contaminants like chlorine, lead, and bacteria.

That’s where Water Pros steps in. This local company uses high quality water softening and filtration solutions for residential and commercial customers.

GDC’s Chris Tomer and consumer advocate Tom Martino took a closer look at how these systems work.