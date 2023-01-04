Sponsored Segment by Silver Rock Financial

Earlier this week, we told you about ‘Silver Rock Builders’. They’re a family-owned business and they really do it all! Not only can they build you a deck or finish your basement, but there’s also a sect of the company called “Silver Rock Financial,” which is a full service mortgage company! GDC host Spencer Thomas caught up with CEO, Blase De Roco, to learn more about this side of the business.

If you call Silver Rock Financial today, they will pay for your credit report which is a $100.00 value. They also never charge application fees up front.

For more information call (303) 524-9332, email Blase directly at blase@silverrf.com, or click here.