This is a sponsored segment by Doctorj.com.

Dr. John Jaquish will revolutionize your gym workout with his new ‘X3 Complete Home Gym System’. Dr. Jaquish wrote the book, “Weight Lifting Is A Waste Of Time”.

The X3 system uses 10 minutes of daily ‘variable resistance training’ to achieve results.

Dr. Jaquish says, “Variable resistance training is the most effective way to build muscle and burn fat. Learn the facts behind variable resistance training and why lifting weights is a waste of your time.”

GDC’s Chris Tomer talked with Dr. Jaquish virtually about the X3 system.