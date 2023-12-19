This is a sponsored segment by Boost Oxygen.

Oxygen is critical to maintain life and stay healthy. This holiday season reach for Boost Oxygen.

Boost Oxygen is 95% Pure Supplemental Oxygen in portable, easy-to-use and completely recyclable canisters. It’s Pure Oxygen To Go! No prescription is needed to purchase and use Boost Oxygen.

Boost Oxygen is offering a special 20% off discount for GDC viewers. Just use the code “BOOSTOXYGENGREATDAY”.

Elle Westphal, Regional Sales & Marketing Director, and Angela Gibson, Front Range Territory Manager, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.