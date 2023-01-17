Sponsored Segment by Urban League of Metropolitan Denver

The Urban League of Metropolitan Denver works tirelessly to achieve their mission on a day-to-day basis, “helping African-Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights.”

GDC had the chance to catch up with President & CEO, Shenika Carter, to learn more about what’s in store for the ‘MLK Day Marade,’ and the importance of Urban League of Metropolitan Denver in our community.

To learn more call 303-872-0095 or click here.