This is a sponsored post by Two Chairs.

A strong client-therapist relationship is the key to successful therapy. But, finding the right therapist can be overwhelming. That’s where Two Chairs can help.

While more Americans are seeking therapy than ever before, Two Chairs, the leader in connecting patients with the right therapist, has a solution called ‘Matchmaker’.

Colleen Marshall, Vice President of Clinical Care at Two Chairs, stopped by GDC to talk more about the program.