This is a sponsored segment by Monarch Casino Resort Spa.

You don’t have to travel far to find the perfect ‘staycation’. Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Blackhawk offers an unforgettable gaming experience, live entertainment, several dining options, and incredible spa.

GDC’s Chris Tomer stopped by Monarch and says it was just nominated as one of the 10 best hotel spas in USA Today’s ‘2023 Readers Choice Travel Awards’.