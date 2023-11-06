This is a sponsored segment by Time Plumbing Heating & Electric.

Tree Lighting: Friday, November 10th from 3-7pm MST.

Also Accepting Donations: Saturday, November 11th from 3-7pm MST.

Where: Time Plumbing – 2525 W. 6th Ave, Denver CO 80204. (Northwest of 6th & I-25).

JoinFOX31, Channel 2 News and Time Plumbing, Heating & Electric for a magical event on Friday as we light the country’s tallest flagpole Christmas Tree! Gather your friends and family to spread the joy throughout our community and watch as the 154-foot flagpole is transformed into a Christmas tree of lights, with a tree-lighting ceremony around 5:45pm. Enjoy the holiday fun, for free, with carolers, snacks, hot drinks, fireworks and more! Bring the kids to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Time Plumbing, Heating & Electric will be supporting the community on Saturday 11/11 by accepting gently worn coats for Coats for Colorado by Dependable Cleaners, and new shoes for Kicks for Colorado. They will also be collecting canned foods and new toys.

