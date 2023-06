This is a sponsored segment by Allianz Travel Insurance.

Are you looking for a Summer vacation? Whether by land, sea, or air, travel advisors are booking billions of dollars in travel each year. Every year they cast their ballots for TravelAge West Magazine’s ‘Wave Awards’, hand-picking the best travel companies, destinations, and more.

Kenneth Shapiro, Editor and Chief of TravelAge West, stopped by GDC virtually to discuss the list and break down the winners.