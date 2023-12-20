This is a sponsored segment by Cricut, Plug, Bio Bidet by Bemis, and Adobe Express.

Tech expert Andrea Smith stopped by GDC virtually with shopping tips to make shopping easier this holiday season.

Items Mentioned:

Cricut Joy Xtra

We love tech gifts that are fun for the whole family! If you like to do crafts and DIY projects with the kids, Cricket’s Joy Xtra will entertain the family for hours. Able to cut 50+ materials, write, foil, and draw, Cricut Joy Xtra helps makers get started with the most popular projects—full-color stickers, custom cards, t-shirts, tote bags, hats, water bottles, and more. With its compact size, it’s designed to fit in any space, no craft room required.

Plus, it runs off of Cricut Design Space, the software app that serves as a creative platform for design, community, and creation, and connects to every Cricut cutting machine. Design Space is free and easy to learn, and allows you to create a project from scratch, browse thousands of images and fonts in the Cricut image library, or make projects from the vast community of makers from around the world.

plug

You know laptops, smartphones, and smartwatches are always high on people’s holiday wish lists. But here’s a tip – you don’t always have to pay top dollar for a shiny, new device when a Certified pre-owned one works just as well.

plug (plug.tech) is a leading online retailer of in-demand personal tech devices, connecting people around the world to reliable, Certified Pre-Owned tech. plug makes holiday gift giving EASY, providing today’s popular tech devices for everyone on your list at up to 70% off of other retailers’ prices, including Mac laptops, iPhones, Androids, iPads, AirPods, Smartwatches, accessories and more.

All gifts come in plug’s holiday box, that’s perfect to give without wrapping! Plus, their Certified Pre-Owned Assurance provides peace-of-mind with unmatched 12-month warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

BioBidet BB-500 Series Bidet Toilet Seats by Bemis

The whole family will appreciate the heated seat on the Bio Bidet BB-550 toilet seat from Bemis. Bidet seats have been getting more and more popular, so if you haven’t tried one yet, now is the time! You’ll never want to go back to toilet paper, they fit your existing toilet, plus they have all sorts of cool features.

The BB-550 features warm water, adjustable heated seat, night light, and an air dryer — simply replace your existing toilet seat! Plus, it makes an affordable holiday gift at just under $200.

Adobe Express

Adobe Express is the AI-first all-in-one content creation app that makes it fast, easy and fun for users of all skill levels to create and share standout social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos and more

The new Drawing and Painting features make Adobe Express a perfect gift for students and teachers gearing up for a new year in the classroom, or to make a festive, hand drawn holiday card for someone special!

Explore over 50 free digital brushes like charcoal, pencil, and watercolor textures, plus multicolor paint and over 100 drawing templates to help students and teachers work faster, smarter and have more fun doing it.