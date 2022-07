Sponsored Segment by Tony Stewart Racing

Calling all racing enthusiasts! The Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway returns this weekend in Morrison and top fuel Dragster Driver for Tony Stewart Racing, Leah Pruett, talked with Great Day Colorado about her passion, need for speed, and the upcoming race.

If you’re interested in checking out the fun, the event kicks this Friday, July 15th through July 17th at the Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. For tickets, click here.