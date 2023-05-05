This is a sponsored segment by Tighe Brothers Distillery.

The Tighe brothers are 3rd generation Denverites – making their distillery uniquely Colorado. Their passion for crafting bourbon and whiskey is evident in every bottle.

Dan Tighe and Cait Ryan (Event Specialist Coordinator) stopped by GDC to make mint juleps in honor of the Kentucky Derby on May 6! They’ll be making fresh mint juleps on May 6 at their distillery. They have a fantastic tasting room where you can kick back and enjoy their finest spirits.