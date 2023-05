Great Day Colorado wants to send you to an advance screening of THE LITTLE MERMAID on Wednesday, May 24 at 7PM in #Denver!

Just click the link to enter to win a pair of reserved seats: https://forms.gle/3vhhPRHMAtnMHhGg8 Entry deadline is Sunday, 5/21 and winners will be notified via email by Monday, 5/22.

Experience the stunning cinematic event of the year. Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid, only in theaters May 26th.