Be one of the first viewers to watch Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’! Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. It hits theaters July 28th, but we’re giving you and a guest the chance to watch an advance screening!

Just go to our Facebook page, “Great Day Colorado” to enter, good luck!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction