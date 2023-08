This is a sponsored segment by Thomas James Homes.

Thomas James Homes is unlocking access to the coolest, most desirable neighborhoods in Denver. It’s all about location, location, location. You can buy a brand new home direct.

You might love your street but not your house. Thomas James Homes has new home models you can choose from, and they’ll build that new home on your current home site.

GDC’s Chris Tomer spoke with Stephen Tindle, Division President of Thomas James Homes.