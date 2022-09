Sponsored Segment by Winery at the Holy Cross Abbey

Several years ago a Benedictine father had a dream to create a fine winery located on the grounds of the historic Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City. In the year 2000 they created the winery at the Holy Cross Abbey and get this, it’s now the number one rated winery in the Royal Gorge area. GDC’s Adrian Cruz took a trip down to Canon City to see what they were all about.