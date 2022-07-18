We all know it’s hot in Colorado this time of year and the sun is stronger than you might think. That’s why it is so important to protect your skin, and more importantly get it checked! On August 10th from 7:15am to 2:30pm ‘The Sun Bus’ will be offering free skin screenings and sun safe education free of charge, come one, come all!
The Sun Bus Offering Free Skin Screening at Channel 2
