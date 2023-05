Sponsored Segment by Frndly TV

Where do you watch your television? A lot of people stream and there are many options to choose from! Today, GDC wants to tell you about ‘Frndly TV,’ it’s America’s most affordable LIVE TV streaming service, perfect for the whole family. GDC’s Angelica Lombardi sat down with Andy Karofsky, CEO and co-founder of ‘Frndly TV,’ to tell us more about to perks of joining this streaming service.

To learn more, click here.