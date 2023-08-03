Sponsored Segment by The Karma House

The Karma House in Lakewood is a non-profit focusing on community and unity, that also works with and donate to local charities!

‘The Karma House’ offers wellness events, yoga classes, live music, comedy shows, and more!

You can also join them for community service projects and earn community service hours.

Happy hour is every day from 5 to 7pm, and they’re open 24 hours on the weekends.

You can learn more online by clicking here or give them a call.

the number is 720-242-8125.