Sponsored Segment by The Home Loan Arranger

Consumer debt is at an all time high and some homeowners are struggling to manage it all!

mortgage rates are reasonably low and home values are high.

So, why not consolidate your debt into a lower monthly payment and possibly save 1,2 or 3 thousand per month? GDC talked with the mortgage magician himself, Jason M. Ruedy, who was LIVE from the worlds largest motorcycle rally in Sturgis to tell us more about he can help you save!

Call The Home Loan Arranger at (303)862-4742 or get started online at TheHomeLoanArranger.com.