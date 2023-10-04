Sponsored Segment by The Haunted Mansion on Colfax

It’s October and if you’re ready to get into the halloween spirit, add The Haunted Mansion on Colfax to your list! This interactive horror themed pop-up bar has everything from specialty cocktails to horror flicks. It’s the perfect place to eat, drink, and have a scary good time!

Owner Josh holder visited us in-studio to give us a sneak peek of their cocktails and more.

Visit The Haunted Mansion pop up bar on Colfax all month long! They’re located at 1509 North Marion St. Check them out online HERE to see a list of their events including their Booorunch, HD Escape Room and ghost ride tours!