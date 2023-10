This is a sponsored segment by The Frightmare Compound.

The Frightmare Compound is the number one rated haunted house in Colorado, and this year they’re giving away more than just scares.

This year they’re giving back to the community by helping kids in-need get the perfect Halloween costume. It’s called, ‘Raising Spirits’.

You can help by purchasing a special bracelet.

Owner Josh Holder and Marisa Padilla stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.