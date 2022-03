The wondrous world of Dr. Seuss is coming to the Mile High City Friday. You will experience nine rooms of fantastic fun, totally interactive and Instagram worthy. We got a sneak peak on GDC this morning. Tickets are on sale now $25 for kids and $30 for adults. A 20% discount is available for active military police, teachers and health care workers. Go to ExperienceSeuss.com

