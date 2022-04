Sponsored by Kilburn Live

The wondrous world of Dr. Seuss is at the Mile High City. You will experience nine rooms of fantastic fun, totally interactive and Instagram worthy. We will show you a peek into their most popular rooms. It is at the Centennial Promenade and tickets are on sale now $25 for kids and $30 for adults. A 20% discount is available for active military police, teachers and health care workers. Go to ExperienceSeuss.com