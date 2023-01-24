Sponsored Segment by Denver Boat Show

It might be January, but who isn’t ready for those warmer summer months ahead? Especially if you can be out on the water enjoying a brand new boat! Lucky for us, Denver Boat Show is returning to the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, and it is jam packed with amazing new products.

It’s the one time of the year when Colorado boat dealers and manufacturers offer their best pricing of the year on 2023 models and accessories.

GDC caught up with Bill Bistline from ‘Wakeboard and Waterski Specialty,’ to tell learn more about what is in store this year!

Check out the Denver Boat Show on January 27th-29th at the Colorado Convention Center.

Tickets are $14.00, and children 16 and under are free! If you’re active-duty military and bring your ID for free entry as well.

To learn more, click here.




