This is a sponsored segment by The Aurora Highlands.

The Aurora Highlands is a new 4,000-acre master planned community in Aurora near DIA. It’s a community now featuring ‘art in the park’. It’s all part of a permanent collection by South African artist Daniel Popper that encourages creativity and sustainability.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped by The Aurora Highlands and met with Daniel Popper and Carla Ferriera, Director of Onsite Development.