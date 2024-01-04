Sponsored Segment by The American Academy of Pediatrics

It’s time to talk health, pediatricians have long been sounding the alarm on the dangers of flavored tobacco and hooking children and teens to addictive products like cigarettes.

Creating awareness is top of mind for those at The American Academy of Pediatrics and GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer caught up with Dr. Nia Heard-Garris & AAP Spokesperson, to learn more about the important need for the White House to eliminate menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the market.