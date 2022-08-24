Sponsored by Affordable Arts Festival

Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less.

Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less. A favorite of art lovers both local and national, the festival showcases booths of paintings, sculpture, photography and more. Thousands of pieces of art are available and all of it is affordable! In addition to saving money on a great work of art, you get the knowledge that your price of admission will help future artists get scholarships at the Arapahoe County Community College – a benefit for the arts AND the artists!

When: August 28th from 9A to 3P

Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120

To learn more about this year’s festival, and to purchase tickets, please visit https://affordableartsfestival.com/.