Sponsored by Sasquatch Casino LLC

Sasquatch Casino is giving you the opportunity to win a brand new Tesla. You can win the Tesla or more than $33,000 in cash. Just visit Sasquatch Casino in Black Hawk between now and July 4th. Free play is given away at the door and you get free meals with points. The Tesla and other prizes will be given away July 2nd through the 4th but you have to earn points between now and then to win. For more information go to SasquatchCasino.com or call them at 720-880-1616.