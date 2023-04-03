Sponsored Segment by Terra Bluffs

Parker will soon be home to one of the newest senior living community centers of its kind! “Terra Bluffs’ will open its doors this summer, but it’s enrolling new residents now! This place is truly redefining senior living through its amenities, services, and programming. GDC’s Chris Tomer took to the new location himself to learn more.

‘Terra Bluffs’ will be kicking off its ‘Meet the Team Breakfast’ event on April 18th from 8:30am-10am, where you can ask questions related to both Terra Bluffs, or senior living in general.

If you would like to inquire about resident living, click here.