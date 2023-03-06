This is a sponsored segment by Terra Bluffs.

Parker will soon be home to one of the newest senior living community centers of its kind. They plan to open in Summer 2023 and are starting to enroll new residents now!

They’re raising the bar for senior living. Terra Bluffs will offer Level of Care management with nurse-supervised care, fitness center, pet-friendly dog park, chef prepared meals, and will have physicians from Rocky Vista Healthy Center and Home Health Care Professionals on-site.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped by Terra Bluffs and talked with Jason Broberg, Director of Sales and Marketing.