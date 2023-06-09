Today we’re taking you to the newest and only rooftop bar and restaurant on Tennyson Street, ‘Hey Kiddo‘. The hot spot sits on the third floor of the Asher Boutique Hotel and focuses on creating New American food mixed with Korean-inspired dishes that each tell a story.

GDC Host Spencer Thomas took to its location in the Berkeley neighborhood to learn more about the ‘Hey Kiddo’ experience from it’s Chef De Cuisine, Jonas Zukosky, and bar manager, Davey Anderson.

The rooftop at ‘Hey Kiddo’ is now open for the season and serves up fun cocktails, tasty eats and stunning mountain views.

If you’d like to make a reservation call 720-778-2977, or click here.