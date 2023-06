This is a sponsored segment by The Jed Foundation.

Teen mental health needs more attention. CDC data reveals that nearly half of high school students have persistent feelings of sadness. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults in the United States.

Psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer of the Jed Foundation Doctor Laura Erickson-Schroth stopped by GDC virtually to discuss the challenges teens face and steps they can take to help.