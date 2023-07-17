Sponsored Segment by Taste of the South

One of our favorite events of the summer returns to Denver next month!

‘The Taste of the South’ is a local nonprofit who’s mission is to bring positive vibes, southern cuisine, and the celebration of black excellences that people of all backgrounds will enjoy. GDC spoke with Evangelia Williams and Eric Harris about this years event and what is in store!

‘Taste of the South’ is on August 19 and 20th at George Washington High School in Denver.

gates open at noon and close at 8 pm. It’s free to attend, come check out over 70 vendors, live music and of course so much good southern food.

