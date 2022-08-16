Sponsored Segment by ‘Taste of the South’

We hope you’re hungry for this one, it’s time to talk about “Taste of the South” kicking off this weekend!

It’s a free festival celebrating minority excellence through food, music, artistry, fashion and more.

Everything this festival does is done with the flair and taste of southern culture! GDC’s Angelica Lombardi, was live all morning getting a taste of what this amazing experience has to offer to our community and beyond.

To learn more about the event, click here.